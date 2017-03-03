Police arrest sixth in Mattoon armed robbery

Posted:

Mattoon police have arrested a sixth person for a robbery and assault that happened February 19.

Police arrested Andrew T. Allen, 20, of Charleston Thursday afternoon. Allen was charged with Armed Robbery and Home Invasion.

Allen and five others are accused of entering a residence at Lakeland Apartments, in the 4000 block of Lakeland Boulevard, then assaulting the people inside and robbing them at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Edward Allen, 18-year-old Jack Nixon, 22-year-old Brianna Harshbarger and 20-year-old Danny Tejada, all of Charleston, for their roles in the robbery. Last week, they arrested 21-year-old Kenneth Moultrie, Jr.

