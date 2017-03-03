Police arrest sixth in Mattoon armed robbery

MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV. The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district. Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available. Davis had success at previous st...