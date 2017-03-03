Arrest made in 1980 cold case murder

COLES COUNTY - Police in Coles County have made an arrest in a 32-year-old murder case.

According to the Coles County Sheriff's Department, the Bradley Police Department reached out to them to speak with Thomas A. Small about a 1980 cold case where a body was located at Air Tight Bridge.

The body remained unidentified until 1992 when DNA testing revealed that the body was Diane Small. Diane was entered as a missing person earlier that year.

Thomas was arrested on March 2 in connection to his wife's murder.

Charges are pending through the Kankakee States Attorney's Office and the Coles County States Attorney's Office.