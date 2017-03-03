Man who struck police officer with flashlight accepts plea deal

CHARLESTON – A Mattoon man who was arrested for hitting an officer with a flashlight and trying to take his gun has accepted a plea deal in the case.

24-year-old Nicholas Lindley was arrested on April 15, 2016 after a police chase ended with Lindley attempting to steal an officer’s gun and hit him with a flashlight. Lindley only got the flash light and struck the officer several times.

On Thursday, Lindley plead guilty to aggravated battery, attempting to disarm a police officer, aggravated driving under the influence and obstructing justice.

Other charges in the case were dismissed as part of the plea deal. It’s not clear what Lindley will be charged with.

Lindley will be back in court on May 9 for sentencing.