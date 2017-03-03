UPDATE: Decatur man facing attempted murder charge

DECATUR - A Decatur man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery following a Friday morning incident that left one person seriously injured.

The Decatur Police Department responded to the 1700 block of E. Decatur Street at about 3:17 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 32-year-old man bleeding from the neck and a 29-year-old woman attempting to administer aid. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what was thought to be a potentially life-threatening injury.

Decatur police say officers spoke with the woman, who reported being around the victim and the suspect at the time of the incident. According to police sworn statements, the witness reported that the suspect and victim both got out of a truck at this location, and that the suspect allegedly said, "I'm going to kill you before you kill me," before allegedly stabbing the victim in the neck with an unknown object. The witness then said that the suspect left the scene in his truck.

Decatur police say the suspect, identified as Justin Dick, 24, returned to the scene at 4:34 a.m., and was taken into custody. Justin was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, and is being held on $750,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.