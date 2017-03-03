Woman accused of embezzlement could change guilty plea

CLINTON – A Clinton woman accused of embezzling from her former employer entered into negotiations with federal prosecutors on Thursday.

Veronica Luster is accused of embezzling $400,000 from Clinton Internal Medicine to purchase personal items.

Luster was employed at Clinton Internal Medicine from 2005 until 2014 when she was terminated. She is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Luster is back in court on March 17 for a hearing to discuss her original guilty plea.