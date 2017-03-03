UPDATE: Urbana GOP mayor candidate not being charged for voting in Dem primary

UPDATE: According to our partners at the News-Gazette, Urbana's Republican candidate for mayor will not be charged or disqualified for voting in Tuesday's Democratic Party primary.

This decision means that Bradfield will oppose Democrat Diane Marlin in the April 4 election.

The News-Gazette reports the State's Attorney's Office had reviewed the statutes and case laws and found that Bradfield was properly certified as a candidate by the City of Urbana. Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said in a statement that there "is no statutory authority for the Champaign County Clerk to remove Mr. Bradfield from the ballot for the April general election."

Rietz went on to say her office will not proceed with perjury charges because they do not believe the circumstances rise to the level of a criminal offense.

URBANA - Urbana’s Republican mayoral candidate is in hot water after he voted in Tuesday’s democrat primary.

Candidate Rex Bradfield voted Tuesday at Quest United Methodist Church. The Champaign County Clerk said they’ve never had this situation happen before and is looking into the matter.

Bradfield told the Champaign News Gazette, "I asked that specific question of one of the election judges there, and he said no, it's not a problem," Bradfield said. "Honest to God, I did not know that was a problem."

He said the election judge, whose name he did not know, knew that he is the Republican candidate for mayor.

Diane Marlin won the democrat nod, beating out current mayor Laurel Prussing.