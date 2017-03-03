Appellate Court grants AFSCME request for Rauner to not impose terms on state workers

SPRINGFIELD – The 4th District Appellate Court’s motion today will bar Governor Bruce Rauner from imposing his terms on state workers.

Today, the Court granted AFSCME Council 31’s request to put on hold the state labor board’s impasse decision in contract negotiations between the Governor and the largest union of public service workers in state government. That granted request means the Governor cannot impose his terms on them, which include a 100-percent increase in employee costs for health care that would cost the average state worker $10,000, and an end to basic safeguards against privatization plans.

The court predicated its ruling on a finding that the union has demonstrated a “reasonable likelihood” of prevailing in its appeal.

“Today’s decision is in the best interest of all the people of Illinois, both public service workers and the millions of citizens who rely on their important work,” says AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Robert Lynch.

Lynch also adds she and her colleagues strongly urge the Governor to “join [them] in the spirit of compromise and return to bargaining in good faith to reach an agreement that is truly fair to all.”

According to AFSCME officials, Rauner’s administration broke off talks between the parties in January 2016 and has since refused to meet with the union.

Union officials add their bargaining committee has repeatedly worked to get the Governor to compromise and return to negotiations. They say lawmakers of both parties have also echoed that sentiment.

AFSCME sought to spark renewed dialogue two months ago. The union issued a framework that state employees would agree to receive no general wage increases for four years, to pay modestly more for their health insurance and to continue negotiating over the other outstanding issues.

Last week, AFSCME announced that members had overwhelmingly authorized a strike if no alternative path to a fair contract could be found.

The Rauner Administration has also issued a statement on the Appellate Court’s ruling today. Their response is summed up as disappointed:

“We are currently analyzing this decision, but we are very disappointed with the court’s ruling which continues the stay that prevents our Administration from implementing common-sense changes in the AFSCME contract. These proposals include overtime eligibility after 40 hours instead of 37.5, the use of volunteers for state services, and a merit pay system. Every day of delay costs taxpayers over $2 million. Our contract framework is fair to the State’s taxpayers and employees alike and reflects proposals accepted by 20 other unions.”

A copy of the court’s decision can be found below.