Model Illinois Government holds simulation

Springfield- While the General Assembly may be gone for the weekend, their seats are being filled by possible future lawmakers.

Model Illinois Government is holding their 38th Annual simulation, a four day long simulation where participants simulate the process of Illinois government, including holding committee hearings, and voting on legislation. This helps to give college students a real life political experience. "They can use that as a stepping stone to actually get into real politics." explained Kyle Brodnick, Attorney General for Model Illinois Government. "A lot of the state legislators they look at these students and they say wow they are actually debating and they know the steps and tools and how to debate and become tied to one another and see their leadership skills that they are working on and they snap them up and they get a job as an intern."

"I've thought about running for public office in the future so as soon as I found out about this, I thought it was a great opportunity to learn more about what our representatives do." said Courtney Dalton, Deputy Attorney General for Model Illinois Government.

Participants are hoping that they can help change their generations view on politics. "It has that stigma and that stereotype, like let's change the subject let's not talk about it but it's something that does need to be talked about and it needs to be talked about respectively." said Victoria Hall, a journalist at Model Illinois Government.

"People aren't involved in politics anymore and it's not so much that they are not involved, it's that there is a disconnect between the people and the people representing them and so I think it's important for us to understand how we are being represented so we can better understand how to communicate with those representatives." said Dalton.

"People say politics and people run the other way, so this is important. It's important to recruit it to a point where we're not the problem, we can fix the problem, whatever problem there is and this is how you do it." added Brodnick.

Committee hearings were held in the Old State Capitol Friday afternoon. Participants will move to the House of Representatives on Saturday to take a final vote on their bills.

For more information about Model Illinois Government head to their website modelilgov.org.