Champaign man arrested for allegedly molesting a child

CHAMPAIGN – A convicted sex offender is in custody after a police report claimed he sexually abused a child in his care.

Champaign Police Detectives arrested 56-year-old Duane Edwards, of Champaign, after a report claimed he sexually abused a child in his care over a number of years at his home on Anthony Drive in Champaign.

Following an investigation into the report, Champaign detectives obtained a search warrant for Edwards’ residence. Their search yielded several items identified as being “evidence” in a predatory criminal sexual assault investigation.

Edwards was arraigned on Friday, March 3, in Champaign County court.

According to our partners at the News-Gazette, he was arraigned on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child alleging sexual contact. Those crimes happened between November 2012 and February 18, 2017.

The News-Gazette also reports the report came to Champaign Police from officers at the Mattoon Police Department, who said the child being abused was a frequent visitor to Edwards’ home. The child later told his mother, who reported the abuse.

Champaign Police scheduled a forensic interview of the child, and after, they obtained the search warrant of Edwards’ home.

The News-Gazette writes that while searching Edwards’ residence, police also found evidence that Edwards possessed child pornography.

This is not Edwards’ first offense, as he has been listed in the Illinois State Police Offender database as a Child Sex Offender since 2005.

A judge set Edwards’ bond at $1 million Friday afternoon and order that he have no contact with the child should he be able to post bond.