24 year old Decatur man arrested for attempted murder

DECATUR- Justin Dick is facing Attempted murder and Aggravated battery charges after police arrested him for slicing another mans throat.

Decatur police responded to a call in the 1700 block of East Decatur street around 3:15 Friday morning to a man lying in the road with a severe cut to his neck.

The suspect, 24 year old Justin Dick was located and arrested near the area. He is still waiting for a bond hearing. 

Sgt. Steve Carroll of the Decatur Police Department said, "he had gotten into an argument with the suspect and for whatever reason the suspect had a sharp instrument and slashed it at him and it struck him in the neck causing some life threatening injuries."

Anyone with other information regarding similar cases contact Decatur Police.

