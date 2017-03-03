Polar Plunge takes place this weekend, March 4

DECATUR – Nearly 400 people will brave the waters of Lake Decatur this weekend to benefit the Special Olympics Illinois.

The Polar Plunge, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO, is a flying leap, all in the name of supporting Special Olympics athletes. Participants raise a minimum of $100 in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for jumping into cold waters. Those participating in the Decatur event will be jumping into Lake Decatur at noon on Saturday, March 4.

As always, the event will take place at The Beach House, located at 2301 North Lakeshore Drive in Decatur. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. A plunge waiver can be downloaded here.

Plungers, in addition to their icy run, receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. Sweatshirts are awarded at the $100 level, with other prizes being awarded at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels.

As of Friday evening, more than $30,000 has been raised for Special Olympics Illinois, and 377 people are registered for the plunge. The WAND crew will also be there!

More information about the event can be found here.