Fallen South Jacksonville officer honored with memorial highway

Murrayville – The state has dedicated a stretch of Illinois Route 267 in the name of a fallen South Jacksonville police officer.

The ‘Officer Scot Fitzgerald Highway’ is named in honor of Fitzgerald, 32, who was killed in 2016 when his squad car was struck by an ambulance during an emergency call. He left behind his wife of 10 years, Dani, and two small children.

“It means a lot that we are honoring Scot in this great way so they know he was such a good guy,” Dani told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Firefighter, EMT, policeman. Anything he could do for anybody. He just was, he was really an incredible man.”

Legislation naming the highway was sponsored in the Illinois General Assembly by Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, (R) Jacksonville and Senator Sam McCann (R) Plainview.