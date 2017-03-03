SoyNut Butter being recalled due to E. Coli threat

SPRINGFIELD – A company headquartered in Illinois is voluntarily recalling certain SoyNut Butter products after cases of E. coli O157 were preliminarily linked to the products.

The I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter Company is recalling certain products after 12 cases in five states were preliminarily linked to SoyNut Butter. The product is a nut-free substitute for peanut butter. So far, no cases have been reported in Illinois.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., says despite no cases being reported in the state yet, consumers should still check the labels of recently purchased products of the SoyNut Butter brand and throw them out immediately.

“Some infections of E. coli are mild, but others can be severe or even life-threatening, especially for young children,” Shah explains.

IDPH recommends consumers do not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter or granola coated with SoyNut Butter produced by the SoyNut Butter Company. Child care centers, schools and other institutions should not serve SoyNut Butter or SoyNut Butter-coated granola either. Multiple varieties and sizes of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter and granola are sold nationwide in stores, online and to institutions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report illnesses started on dates ranging from January 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017. Of the 12 cases, six people have been hospitalized.

According to IDPH, symptoms vary but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. People typically develop symptoms in 3 to 4 days after ingesting the affected product, but it could be as short as one day or as long as 10. Most people recover within 5 to 7 days.

Those with diarrhea lasting more than three days should contact their healthcare provider. Other symptoms to look out for include a high fever, blood or vomiting and being unable to keep liquids down or pass urine.

People who have E. coli O157-like symptoms should see a health care provider and not take antibiotics or antidiarrheal medications as they could increase the risk of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

You can become infected with E. coli O157 by eating contaminated food or drinks, or through contact with the feces of an infected person.

To avoid E. coli:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom.

Cook meats thoroughly and use a thermometer to indicate “doneness.”

Prevent cross contamination in food preparation areas by thoroughly washing hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils after they touch raw meat.

More information about the outbreak can be found on the CDC website.