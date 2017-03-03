Two people accused of exploiting an elderly man in Mattoon

MATTOON – Mattoon Police say they arrested a man and woman after they used their positions as caregivers to financially exploit a man in his eighties.

26-year-old Dustin S. Brady and 23-year-old Jordan A. Schnibben, both of Mattoon, were arrested within a day of each other. Authorities took Brady into custody on March 2 at 4 p.m., and Schnibben was arrested the next day at 2:30 p.m. Both arrests happened at the Mattoon Police Department.

Police say the two were caring for an elderly victim in his eighties, who suffers from Dementia. They are accused of driving the victim to a bank on multiple occasions and having the victim sign his own personal checks the pair had written out to “cash.” Those checks were made out to cash in amounts of $400 to $2,000 each time.

Mattoon Police say each suspect allegedly stole several thousand dollars from the man, which they used for travel expenses, living expenses, cannabis, gasoline and cigarettes.

Both Brady and Schnibben are now in custody at the Coles County Jail. They each face charges of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person.