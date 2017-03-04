FINAL FOUR: Rochester rolls past Marshall, gets championship rematch with Morton

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS AND REACTION FROM ROCHESTER'S 46-35 WIN OVER MARSHALL IN THE STATE SEMIFINALS.

NORMAL -- Rochester is headed back to the state title game for the second time in three years, after handing Chicago Marshall its first loss of the season in the state semifinals, 46-35.

The Rockets (32-3) closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 12-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

Marshall (32-1) pulled even 20-20 at half. Rochester responded with a 14-7 run in the third quarter to take control.

Angela Perry led all scorers with 18 points. Aubrey Magro scored 11 points, and Madison Faulkner added 10.

Rochester now gets another crack at Morton in the finals, two years after losing to the Potters in the championship game. Tip off is scheduled for 12:45 pm.