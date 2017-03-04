Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 3/3

Mt. Zion senior Charles Kuhle posted 25 points and the Braves beat Effingham 70-53 in the 3A Mattoon regional final on Friday night. Effingham won both regular season meetings between the Apollo Conference foes.

Surprise! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by a pair of special guests for a night of instant classics in the high school basketball playoffs! Flip through the videos in the player above:



Video 1

Eisenhower 66, Southeast 55 (3A regional final)

Mt. Zion 70, Effingham 53 (3A regional final)

Lanphier 49, Lincoln 44 (OT) (3A regional final)

Champaign Central 64, Mahomet-Seymour 55 (3A regional final)

Bloomington 68, Morton 45 (3A regional final)

Monticello 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 32 (OT) (2A sectional final)

Bishop McNamara 60, Watseka 44 (2A sectional final)

Ridgeview 59, Cissna Park 30 (1A sectional final)

Okawville 68, New Berlin 47 (1A sectional final)

St. Anthony (Effingham) 66, Patoka 57 (1A sectional final)

Danville 52, Normal Community West 51 (OT) (4A regional final) (video appears in Video 2)



Video 2

Special guests Jackson Allen and Andrew Cunningham from the LSA Lions' Den student section deliver Play of the Day: Mt. Zion's Kevin Cox dunking against Effingham

Bonus: ?Danville 52, Normal Community West 51 (OT) (4A regional final)