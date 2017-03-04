ISU posts 14 blocks in Arch Madness quarterfinal win over Evansville

ST. LOUIS --- There are too many angles to tackle.



The raucous crowd. The Arch Madness record 14 blocks. The surges in the late first half and late second half.



Whatever your fancy, the Redbirds are moving on. Despite a greater-than-expected challenge from No. 8 seed Evansville, No. 1 seed Illinois State ran away from the Purple Aces late for an 80-69 win in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.



Deontae Hawkins led the Redbirds with 19 points and 4 blocks, Keyshawn Evans posted 16 points and 4 steals, Paris Lee dished out 7 assists to go with 13 points and DJ Clayton also had 12 points off the bench. In fact, the Redbird bench had 30 points off the bench, and 20 in the first half. Other notable numbers include Daouda Ndiaye and Phil Fayne's 4 blocks apiece and ISU hitting 16 of 19 free throws in the second half to keep Evansville at bay.



Up next for the Redbirds is a 2:30 p.m. semifinal showdown with in-state foe Southern Illinois. The No.-4-seeded Salukis beat No. 5 seed Loyola 55-50.



Click the video above for highlights plus analysis from sports director Gordon Voit on head coach Dan Muller's passion for defense and the lock-down ability that Tony Wills showed on Friday.