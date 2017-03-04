Champaign police investigating U of I student's death

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is investigating the death of a University of Illinois student who fell from an apartment balcony Friday night.

Champaign police say officers were dispatched to the 0-100 block of East John Street at about 10:36 p.m. for a report of a person who fell from a balcony. Upon arriving, officers say they found an unresponsive person, and immediately provided emergency care while emergency medical personnel were making their way to the scene.

The person, identified as 23-year-old Jonathon Morales, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m. Police say Morales was studying communications at the University of Illinois.

According to preliminary investigative efforts, Champaign police say Morales' fall appears to be accidental at this time. However, the investigation continues, and an autopsy is planned for March 4.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.