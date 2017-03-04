Illinois State Museum hosts "Wonder Women in History"

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Museum is inviting residents to learn more about the women who helped shape the state's history during a special event March 4.

The event, titled "Wonder Women in History," will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. Attendees will learn more about women who made their mark in Illinois, and children will have the opportunity to design a postage stamp featuring their favorite role model.

Admission to the Illinois State Museum is $5, and "Wonder Women in History" will be free for individuals with museum admission. For more information about this or other programs offered by the Illinois State Museum, click here.