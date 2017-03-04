Illinois State Museum hosts "Wonder Women in History"

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Museum is inviting residents to learn more about the women who helped shape the state's history during a special event March 4.

The event, titled "Wonder Women in History," will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield.  Attendees will learn more about women who made their mark in Illinois, and children will have the opportunity to design a postage stamp featuring their favorite role model.

Admission to the Illinois State Museum is $5, and "Wonder Women in History" will be free for individuals with museum admission.  For more information about this or other programs offered by the Illinois State Museum, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps