Gardeners invited to participate in 2017 Community Garden

SPRINGFIELD - Are you interested in starting your own garden this spring? If so, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is inviting you to attend an informational meeting regarding its Community Garden on March 19.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Sangamon Avenue and Eighth Street on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. New and experienced gardeners are welcome to attend. Master Gardeners will be on hand to explain community garden requirements and the Plant-A-Row program.

IDOA Assistant Director Don Moffit says "The goal of the fairgrounds garden is to give individuals, who do not have space for a garden, a friendly and safe environment to grow fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, herbs and other plants."

The Community Garden is located on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and offers 100 garden plots for organic gardening, as well as 100 plots for non-organic gardeners. Each plot costs $20, and can be tilled for an additional $10. Water, tools, and compost will be provided to gardeners free of charge.

To participate in the 2017 growing season, you are encouraged to fill out a garden application. For more information, or to submit an application, click here.