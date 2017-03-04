27th Annual Tournament of Friends kicks off March 4

DECATUR - Hockey teams from five different cities have gathered in Decatur for the 27th Annual Tournament of Friends.

The tournament, hosted by the Decatur Youth Hockey Association, is being held at the Decatur Civic Center on March 4 and 5. Hockey teams from Peoria, the Quad Cities, Decatur, Champaign, and Indianapolis will compete in the two-day tournament.

Additionally, a skills competition will be held, as well as a silent auction and raffles for baskets. The Decatur Youth Hockey Association will also present the American Cancer Society with funds raised during Alumni Weekend during the tournament.

The Tournament of Friends is held each year in memory of former DYHA player Geoffrey Goeghegan. This year's theme is "Livin' on the Edge."

There is no cost to attend any of the games or the skills competition. Games are being played until 9:15 p.m. March 4, which is when the skills competition starts. The tournament will resume at 8:00 a.m. March 5 with playoff games.

For more information about the Decatur Youth Hockey Association, click here.