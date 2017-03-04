Springfield participates in nationwide March 4 Trump rally

Springfield- Dozens gathered on the steps of the Illinois State Capitol to show their support for President Donald Trump.

"It's time that America realizes that Trump is our president." said Mel Cordani, a supporter.

"I love him, and he is going to change America, and make it great again. I know that he has done so much already and I just wanted to be here to show him how much we love him." said Doug Dukeman, another supporter.

The crowd was filled with many local supporters, and three Illinois politicians came to show their support for President Trump. Senator Kyle McCarter (R)-Vandalia, Representative Reggie Phillips (R)-Charleston, and Representative Brad Halbrook (R)-Shelbyville, gave speeches to the crowd. "There is only 3 of us here, and it's because it is important for us to know what we know is right. To support our president to let him know that Illinois is supporting our president, and they we need change in the state of Illinois." said Rep. Reggie Phillips (R)-Charleston.

Some of the attendees, like Shane Bouvet, know President Trump personally.. "He's such a beautiful guy, and that's what you see here in the crowd is beautiful. Who are patriotic, coming to support out president and show love for our country." he said. "Donald Trump is a president who loves all people. You see everyone who came out to support him and people who don't support him, you know Donald Trump loves everyone. He cares about our country."

Many of Trump's supporters spoke of his accomplishments since taking office in January. "He's doing what he said he was going to do, and we want to be supportive of that effort for the first time, we actually have a president that is doing what he said he would do." said Rep. Brad Halbrook, (R)-Shelbyville.

"Mr. Trump has done more already in he short time than what others have done in eight years." added Dukeman.

For many of the supporters, they hope that President Trump will be able to help to fix the trouble that Illinois is in. "We need people to have respect and want to work again in Illinois and that is a federal issue, and I think Trump is going to start answering." Said Rep. Phillips.

This was just one of many March 4 Trump rallies happening nationwide.