Morton completes three-peat against Rochester in 3A finals

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS ROM THE 3A STATE TITLE GAME.

NORMAL -- Morton captured its third straight state title with a 44-37 win over Rochester in the 3A finals Saturday.

Its the second time in three years the Potters (34-2) beat the Rockets (32-3) in the title game.

After falling behind 25-21, Morton closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 30-25 lead.

Morton stretched its lead to eight early in the fourth. Nicole Robinson's three pointer pulled Rochester within three, but that's as close as they would get.

Brandi Bisping led the way for Morton with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Tenley Dowell added 12 points.

Angela Perry led all Rochester scorers with 15 points.