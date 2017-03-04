ISU runs past SIU; Redbirds one win from automatic tourney berth

For complete highlights plus postgame analysis from Gordon Voit on Paris Lee, dark horse hero Daouda Ndiaye and much more click the video above!



ST. LOUIS -- Two wins down, one to go.



Illinois State's first NCAA Tournament berth since 1998 is in all likelihood locked up as is, but with one more win all doubt will be eliminated.



Redbird and Saluki fans can agree: Saturday's semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament were no match for fate.

The matchup that's been anticipated for weeks has officially materialized after No. 1 seed Illinois State rolled over No. 4 seed Southern Illinois 63-50 and No. 2 seed Wichita State did the same to No. 6 seed Missouri State 78-63.



Illinois State's second win in as many days came on the back of 13 3-pointers, holding Southern Illinois to 32 percent shooting and a Daouda Ndiaye dunk that stopped a late run for Southern Illinois after the Salukis cut a 31-point lead to the teens in the late second half. But it was too great a deficit and the careers of Saluki fan favorites Sean O'Brien and Mike Rodriguez came to an end, postseason tournament invitation notwithstanding.



The Redbirds had eight players play at least 10 minutes, not one player more than the 25 minutes logged by Ndiaye, who posted 3 blocks and 6 rebounds. MiKyle McIntosh had one of his best games since returning from a knee injury, and he led the Redbirds with 15 points. Senior point guard Paris Lee hit four 3-pointers for 12 points to go with 5 assists.



Illinois State and Wichita State are set for a 1 p.m. championship bout on Saturday, a game that will be aired on national network television.