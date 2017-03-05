Coroner releases autopsy results of U of I student death

CHAMPAIGN - In an update to a story WAND brought you Saturday morning, the Champaign County Coroner has released preliminary autopsy results regarding the death of a University of Illinois student Friday night.

In a release, Coroner Duane Northrup says 23-year-old Jonathon Morales died after reportedly falling from the fourth floor balcony of an apartment building. Preliminary autopsy results revealed that Morales died from multiple traumatic injuries received from the fall.

Northrup adds that toxicology tests are pending at this time. Champaign police say they believe Morales' death to be accidental. A GoFundMe page aimed at raising money for Morales' funeral has received more than $6,800 in donations in two days.

Morales' death is still under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and Champaign County Coroner's Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available.