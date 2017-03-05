Town hall meeting in Champaign focusing on healthcare coverage

CHAMPAIGN - Central Illinois residents are invited to attend a "town hall" meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The meeting, organized by the group "IL - 13th Congressional District Constituents," will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Illinois Terminal in Champaign. Panelists will be on hand to discuss the potential ACA repeal, as well as to discuss aspects of healthcare policy.

The group also invited U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) to attend this event. WAND News reached out to Congressman Davis' office, but has not yet received a response to a request for comment.

We will provide updates as they become available.