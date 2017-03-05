WAND getting you prepared for severe weather preparedness week

Severe Weather Preparedness Week runs from March 5 through March 11 in the state of Illinois. With springtime right around the corner it’s important to start preparing now for what Mother Nature has in store.

Each day, the National Weather Service will be sharing different safety messages and tips that pertain to weather disasters such as tornadoes, flash flooding and lightning to name a few. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the week will be on Tuesday, March 7, at 10:00 AM when we have the annual state wide tornado drill. The drill will be initiated by an actual Tornado Warning with “TEST” wording throughout the message. This will be issued for every county in Illinois. The message will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radios as well as numerous broadcast media outlets. Many communities will also test the outdoor warning sirens at that time.

Be sure to tune in to WAND-TV on Monday, March 6 at 6:30 PM for our very own “Weather Ready Central Illinois” special. It’s a 30-minute program dedicated to information and resources to help keep you and your family safe when severe weather hits.