SHG hosts Annual Mostaccioli Dinner Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD - Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Springfield is raising money while feeding hundreds during its annual Mostaccioli Dinner Fundraiser this Sunday.

Officials say this is the 58th year the fundraising dinner has been held. Typically, hundreds of dinners are served each year, with the proceeds helping fund Sacred Heart-Griffin programs.

This year's event is being held until 7:00 p.m. at 1200 West Washington Street in Springfield. Dinners are available for purchase for $10.

