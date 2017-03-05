Medical marijuana benefits for patients in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN- Phoenix Botanical has been operating for 10 months and has seen benefits for its patients who use medicinal cannabis and wanted to share information Sunday at its facility.

National Policy Director Dan Linn said, "we are looking to educate folks who would like to take part in the medical cannabis pilot program. Talking to them about steps of they need to go through to get enrolled as well as just an over view of of the medicine and some of the things we have learned now that we have been open for almost a year."

For more information follow the link.