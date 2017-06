CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR VIDEO OF DECATUR'S GAME THREE WIN OVER MOTOR CITY!

DECATUR -- With their season on the line the Blaze came up big, knocking off the Motor City Hawks 6-3 in the third and final game of the USPHL division semifinals.

The Blaze set the tone early with a goal in the first twenty seconds. They never trailed the rest of the way.

With the win Decatur clinches a trip to the national tournament in Boston.