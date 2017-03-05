Now the wait begins: ISU falls one game short of Arch Madness title

ST. LOUIS -- Illinois State will now have to hope its resume is enough to get in the NCAA Tournament.



The red-hot Redbirds' (27-6, 17-1) run through the Missouri Valley Tournament fell one game short, as No. 1 seed Illinois State fell 71-51 to No. 2 seed Wichita State (30-4, 17-1) on Sunday afternoon at the Scottrade Center.



With the win, No. 21 Wichita State secured the league's automatic bid to the Big Dance -- and put Illinois State firmly on the bubble.



The Redbirds were doomed by their 29.3 percent shooting from the floor and 21.4 percent from 3-point range. They also committed 28 fouls, allowing Wichita State to hit 26 free throws to Illinois State's 11. That negated an otherwise strong defensive performance from Illinois State, which limited its opponent to just 38 percent shooting.



Senior point guard Paris Lee led the team with 18 points to go with 6 rebounds. MiKyle McIntosh added 16 points and 5 rebounds.