Work begins on Champaign-Urbana 'MCORE' project

CHAMPAIGN - Construction on the first phase of a major streets project begins Monday in Champaign.

The project, called the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project (MCORE), is meant to improve transportation through the core of Urbana-Champaign by linking the downtown areas of both cities along with the University of Illinois campus and other employers and healthcare providers. It is also meant to add access for different types of transportation, including bicycling, walking, bus traffic and personal vehicles.

Starting Monday, crews plan to close Green Street between First Street and the Canadian National railroad tracks.

Organizers say the project will cost more than $41 million, with $15.7 million covered by a federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Grant, along with $14.7 million from the City of Champaign, $3.6 million from MTD, $3.6 million from the University of Illinois and $3.5 million from the City of Urbana.

For detailed information about the project including artists' renderings, schedules of work and other information, check out the project's website here.