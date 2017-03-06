Champaign residents share concerns of potential ACA repeal

The first in a series of town halls took place in Champaign Sunday in Champaign. Citizens in the area are concerned about the future of health care.

"We want to engage with our elected representative over how that will impact our lives and how we can best be represented in Washington, " said Brin Schuler spokes person for IL .13th congressional district constituents.

With the future of affordable healthcare uncertain, residents in the champaign area are seeking clarity.

"People may not realize they benefited from it. If it's done quickly and thoughtlessly it's going to have a lot of unintended consequences, that are going to hurt people not just across the nation but right here in district 13," added Brin.

Brin like many residents in the 13th district are concerned about the inevitable replacement of the affordable healthcare act.

"The impacts of the legislation that congressman Davis passes needs to be considered and we need him to listen to what some of those impacts are going to be, " says Brin.

However, Rodney Davis says he will work to keep the main objectives of the ACA in place as congress explores other options.

"We are going to be able to take that frame work from the better dot GOP website that I have touting for months," says congressman Rodney Davis. "We are going to look at that we are going to be able to fine tune that in to a plan that is going to cover pre-existing conditions."

A number of panelist at the town hall meeting Sunday helped explain ACA to those with questions. Some say there is no way to tell how the changes could affect the system.

"I think one of the issues with health care is that it's so large and when you try to change one part of it it makes some things better and other things worse," added Julian Reif a Panelist and economist.

Rodney Davis says he thinks they will be able to keep other popular provisions in place.

"That's going to ensure that there are no life time caps on coverage and I bet you we will have the popular provision in of allowing young people who don't have their own coverage to stay on their parents coverage until they are 26," added Davis.

While making sure every American has access to affordable healthcare.