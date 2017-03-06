ISP urging motorists to always wear seat belts while driving

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Police Department says a recent crash involving a high school senior should serve as a reminder to motorist to always wear their seat belts while behind the wheel.

According to ISP officials, an 18-year-old high school senior was running late Friday morning. While trying to get to class, troopers say the driver lost control on a curve, resulting in his vehicle overturning multiple times before stopping in a field.

Officials also say the teen wore his seat belt, and made it out of the crash alive. The teen received a ticket for improper lane usage in connection with the crash.

Troopers are urging all central Illinois motorists to wear their seat belts in order to lower the risk of injury or death in the case of a crash.