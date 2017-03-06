HSHS St. Anthony's hosting Colorectal Cancer Awareness Fair

EFFINGHAM - In an effort to increase colorectal cancer screening rates, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital officials say they will host a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Fair on March 23.

This fair will be held from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital's St. Francis Room. Individuals ages 50 or over, or who have had a relative diagnosed with colorectal cancer, are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will be able to learn more about screening options, how to schedule a colonoscopy, and will also receive a take-home FIT test at no charge.

Officials say colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of deaths related to cancer in the United States, and that regular screenings can help prevent or find colorectal cancer at an early stage.

For more information about this or other programs hosted by HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, click here.