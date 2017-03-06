Mattoon police arrest 3 on drug-related charges

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department is releasing the names of three individuals who were arrested on drug-related charges last month.

Mattoon police say a traffic stop on a taxi in the 2000 block of Western Avenue during the early morning hours of February 26 led to the arrests of three people, identified as:

- Bryan A. Shupe, 28

- Maverick C. Bowman, 26

- Corey J. Mitchell, 27

Officers say Shupe and Mitchell were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine. Bowman was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of drug equipment.

Police say all three men were taken to Coles County Jail. We will provide more information as it becomes available.