Family Video raising money for lymphoma research this March

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Several Family Video locations in central Illinois are teaming up with the Lymphoma Research Foundation this March to help raise money for cancer research.

From March 10 through March 26, participating stores will encourage customers to "round up" their rentals and purchases to the nearest dollar. Officials say 100 percent of the raised money will be donated to the Lymphoma Research Foundation to benefit lymphoma research.

More than six million dollars have been raised through the "Round It Up" campaign since its inception in 2012. We have included a list of participating Family Video locations below:

- 1935 North Water Street, Decatur

- 275 North 22nd Avenue, Decatur

- 1101 North Mattis Avenue, Champaign

- 805 North Lincoln Avenue, Suite B, Urbana

- 1901 South Philo Road, Urbana