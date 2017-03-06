Champaign police seeking 2 in Market Place Mall incident

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two individuals wanted in connection with an incident that happened at Market Place Mall nearly a year ago.

According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, Champaign police say two individuals entered the mall at about 11:00 p.m. on March 12, 2016 and attempted to burglarize a business when they were discovered by mall security. Detectives say an altercation then took place, with one suspect hitting a security officer in the head multiple times with a crowbar. Mall security were able to take one suspect into custody, while the other ran from the area.

Champaign police say both suspects have been identified, and have outstanding warrants. The individual who was arrested on-scene, identified as Terence Brown, 52, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court for aggravated battery with great bodily harm. Police say the individual who fled the scene was identified as Shawnta Coleman, 31. Coleman is wanted on a warrant for retail theft under another case with Champaign police.

Brown is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing about 180 pounds, while Coleman is described as standing 5'4" and weighing about 170 pounds. We have included mugshots of both individuals in this article for identification purposes.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals, you are urged to call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.