Nearly 1,600 pounds of food collected during "Cram the Car" drive

EFFINGHAM - HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois officials say nearly 1,600 pounds of food were collected during the "Cram the Car" food drive during the month of February.

HSHS officials teamed up with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota, Northside Ford Lincoln, and Roy Schmidt Honda to host this annual food drive. According to HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois Marketing Specialist Ashley Dillingham, the food drive was a success thanks to contributions make by community members and HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital colleagues.

In total, 1,580 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected during the drive. The donations will benefit the Catholic Charities food pantry.

More information about HSHS Home Care and Hospice may be found on their respective websites.