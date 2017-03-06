Cash reward offered for February 9 hit-and-run tips

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND has been following, a private donor is offering cash for tips in connection with a February 9 hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured.

Illinois State Police say authorities continue to investigate the hit-and-run crash that happened near mile marker 148 on Interstate 72. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2006-to-2009 Chevy Impala with dark silver tarnished paint was traveling eastbound on I-71 when it crossed the fog line and struck two people, seriously injuring one. After striking the pedestrians, police say the Impala continued eastbound on I-72.

ISP officials say a private donor has offered $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in connection with this incident. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

We will provide updates as they become available.