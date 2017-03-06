Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The SPC has expanded the 3-Enhanced Risk (Orange) west to the I-55 corridor. 2-Slight Risk (Yellow) now from Monticello to Sullivan to Effingham west. 1-Moderate Risk from I-57 east. Storms will fire across Iowa and Missouri this evening ahead of a cold front. The line of storms will quickly slide east across Illinois during the overnight hours. Most of the action should be to our east by 3 to 4 AM.

Main Threats: Damaging winds will be the main threat with this line of storms for the CI. The greatest tornado threat looks to be well off to our west, but a very slight chance still does exist to the I-55 corridor.

Timing: Expect storms to cross over the Mississippi River into western Illinois from 10 PM to 11 PM. The line then will progress into the Illinois River Valley by midnight. From Midnight to 2 AM the action will shift to I-55 to I-57. 2 AM to 3 AM east central Illinois will see storms rolling through. All storm should be off to our east no later than 4 AM.

Make sure to have your NOAA Weather Radio turned on this evening before you head to bed. This is not expected to be like the previous event but still something we need to be prepared for.