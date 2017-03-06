RECALL: Meijer expands recall to select cheeses and sandwiches

CONSUMER WATCH – After recalling Colby and Colby Jack deli cheeses back in February, Meijer is expanding its recall to include Muenster Cheese and Pre-Made Ham Sub Sandwiches.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer announced the recall of Meijer brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters on February 10. That was because of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Now, the list has expanded to Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese and its pre-wrapped Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette, due to a possible cross contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea; a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese was located on “cheese islands” within Meijer’s deli section and has the expiration dates of March 28, 2017; May 13, 2017; and June 10, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Meijer pre-made Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette was located in the store’s “grab-and-go” fresh deli cases with sell by dates between November 2, 2016 and December 30, 2016.

Additionally, the UPC Codes for these products are 8-86926 27573-5 for the Muenster Cheese and 7-13733 76499-5 for the Ham Sub.

There have been no known illnesses reported to Meijer associated with these products thus far.

Customers should stop using these products and either dispose of them or return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

For additional information, contact Meijer’s hotline at 800-543-3704. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.