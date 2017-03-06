U of I students release video in push for Obama to address 2017 class

URBANA – WAND News told you about the initial push to get former President Barack Obama to speak at the University of Illinois’ commence in May back in January, and now, students are continuing to reach out to get him to speak this spring.

Since WAND’s last report, the petition on Change.org has risen from 1,602 supporters to 2,721 supporters as of this Monday, March 6.

Students at UIUC have now sent a video invitation to the former state and federal legislator from Illinois.

The video is 1 minute and 26 seconds long. It is university staff-produced and conveys the views of several students who relate the impact that Obama has had on their lives – and the further insignificance of his participation in their commencement ceremony.

One student notes for some, Obama was the first presidential vote of their lives.

“Your service captured our imagination and showed us that ‘yes, we could,’” another student says.

They end by saying that the former president’s legacy helped inspire them throughout college, and they would like to see him guide them to their next phase of adulthood.

More information about these students’ efforts can be found on the petition page, Facebook event and Twitter account.