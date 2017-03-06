Coliseum closed for 2017 season, causing concern for surrounding businesses

Springfield- The Coliseum at the Illinois State Fairgrounds will remain closed throughout the 2017 season, something that is causing concern for surrounding businesses.

The Department of Agriculture says seven shows have relocated for the 2017 show season. Of those seven, five are horse shows, one is a dog show, and one car event. The cancellation of the show season will cause a decline in the business surrounding the fairgrounds. "Everything they do at the fairgrounds makes a difference." said Alderman John Fulgenzi, who also owns Fulgenzi's Pizza and Pasta, which sits directly across the street from the fairgrounds on Sangamon Avenue.

"The hotels, the restaurants, the gas stations, the Walgreens for example, it's going to effect them all." explains Fulgenzi. "Business is normally down about 20% at the time of the shows, so we kind of hope for the horse show to kind of boost that up a little bit, but with it being relocated, that's not going to happen."

Anytime the fairgrounds sees a decrease in traffic, the surrounding businesses also see a decrease in customers Fulgenzi explains. "You have 360 acres of ground over there, imagine if that was all houses, that would be tremendous business for the North end, but without that 360 acres vibrant, without those jobs on the fairgrounds, it makes a big difference."

The Department of Agriculture hopes to have the Coliseum ready for the 2018 show season. "In the meantime, construction is expected to begin in the coming days on the enclosure of the nearby practice arena, just south of the Coliseum, to serve as an alternative show arena while the necessary repairs are made to the 116-year-old structure." said Rebecca Clark, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture.

The Capitol Development Board estimates it will cost between $3-4 million for repair work which includes, roof work, window replacement, and repairing and replacing of support beams.

The Coliseum first closed in October 2016, after it was deemed unsafe.