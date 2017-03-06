GOP unveils American Health Care Act as potential Obamacare replacement

NATIONAL – United States House Republicans have finally introduced their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which they call The American Health Care Act.

The bill was released tonight, and one of its key differences from ACA scraps the requirement for individuals to purchase health insurance.

According to the GOP’s page for the new bill, Republicans are acting on President Donald Trump’s call on Congress to “act decisively” to “rescue Americans from this failing law (ACA).”

House Republicans say they had been outlining this vision of repealing and replacing Obamacare in A Better Way for more than eight months. Since this started, they have spoken with constituents and colleagues about how to improve the former healthcare legislation.

One issue the GOP claims citizens are having with ACA is the inability to buy insurance they want and afford.

The American Health Care Act will eliminate the individual and employer mandate penalties. It will also dismantle the Obamacare taxes, which Republicans say increase premium costs and limited options for patients and health care providers – including taxes on prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, health-insurance premiums and medical devices.

This proposed act would also prohibit health insurers from denying coverage and would allow dependents to continue on their parents’ plan until they are 26.

Other features of The American Health Care Act include:

Establishing a Patient and State Stability Fund: providing states with $100 billion to design programs for the unique needs of patient populations

Modernize and strengthen Medicaid: by transitioning it to “per capita allotment” to serve patients most in need

Empower individuals and families: Expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) based on age and family size

Help Americans access affordable, quality health care: Providing monthly tax credit – between $2,000 and $14,000 a year – for low- and middle-income individuals and families who don’t receive insurance through work or a government program

Republicans say that this legislation will provide control and choice as opposed to what they call ACA’s “one-size-fits-all approach.” They add there will also be a “stable transition” between ACA and this new bill so, they say, no one will lose their health insurance. Employer-sponsored coverage will also be preserved.

The cost of The American Health Care Act is still unknown. Republicans have responded to this concern, saying they are still discussing details but are making sure to replace ACA with “fiscally responsible policies.”

NBC News reports while there are some major overhauls, this measure will not completely repeal Obamacare.

“It would keep some of the most popular components of the Affordable Care Act, including an assurance that people with pre-existing conditions can keep their insurance. It also allows people under the age of 26 to stay on their parents' insurance,” writes NBC.

Following this introduction, the Committees will move their pieces of the legislation through regular order. Markups, by the Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees, will take place on Wednesday, so members can consider the policies, offer amendments and vote on a final product.

After this, the final product will be sent over to the Budget Committee to put together and send to the floor for a House vote. NBC News reports Republican hope that will happen before Easter.

The full legislation can be found here.