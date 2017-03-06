Decatur demolition plan moving forward

DECATUR- After months of research, a formal financial plan was brought to the City council Monday night in regards to the city’s eyesores and rundown homes.

A revenue of nearly $250,000 was collected from the property taxes in 2016, paving the way for demolition efforts to begin in 2017.

City Manager Tim Gleason says, "We had a slight uptick in the overall property values, and I have a revenue stream for this effort. So, that piece is done. $250,000 is going to be pledged to the redevelopment over the course, well annually starting this year."

Nearly 120 homes sit on the city’s demolition list, and it would take an estimated $15,000 per home.

After April, the next Decatur City Council will be approving the remaining amount needed to fund this million-dollar project.