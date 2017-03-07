Overnight stabbing in Monticello injures one

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Monticello hotel early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Fosters Inn at 1414 North Market Street where they found a man lying in the doorway of a motel room with minor bleeding. The man, a 25-year-old from Indianapolis, was taken to Carle Hospital and treated for injuries including a punctured lung, according to a press release.

Witnesses told police David R. Goditidze, 21, of Fishers Indiana stabbed the victim three times: once in the back, once in the stomach and once in the left side, police reported.

Reached by phone, police said Goditidze had been arrested. A news release said the investigation into the case continues.