Gov. Rauner honoring AmeriCorps members with designated week

SPRINGFIELD - AmeriCorps members are being honored for their service during AmeriCorps Week in Illinois this March.

Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed March 4, 2017 through March 11, 2017 will be AmeriCorps Week in Illinois, in order to honor the hard work of members and alums. Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland says "AmeriCorps members dedicate a year of their lives to their communities. Since 1994, they have given $1.2 billion in service to Illinois."

AmeriCorps recruits adults of all ages and backgrounds to help serve communities by working with local and national nonprofit groups. Members perform a wide range of services, from building homes and tutoring children. More than 35,000 Illinois residents have joined AmeriCorps since 1994, and have served communities for a combined 48 million hours.

