Applications accepted for Arts in Central Park

DECATUR - Are you an artist, and wish to have your work displayed throughout Decatur? The Decatur Area Arts Council has an opportunity for you.

Officials say they are accepting applications from artists for the "Arts in Central Park" event this September. All submissions must be original, and assistance of commercial molds and kits may not be used. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2017.

Arts in Central Park is a juried art fair held in downtown Decatur on September 17 and 18, and is sponsored by the Amherst Hardy Foundation, John Ullrich Foundation Trust, and WSOY News/Talk 1340.

If you are interested in applying, call the Decatur Area Arts Council at (217) 423-3189.