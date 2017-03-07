State Representative proposes changes to primary voting process

SPRINGFIELD - An Illinois State Representative has introduced legislation that aims to make changes to how residents vote during primary elections.

Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez (R) says all primary election candidates would be listed on a single ballot under House Bill 3655. Additionally, this legislation would end the system that requires voters to publicly declare which party they support in order to cast a ballot during a primary election.

Representative Jimenez says, "As voters, we are guaranteed that our vote is confidential, but having to declare our political party preference in order to receive a primary ballot may actually discourage some from voting at all."

Under the proposed plan, the two candidates with the most votes for a position will move on to the General Election, regardless of political party.

For more information about House Bill 3655, click here.